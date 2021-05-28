Coaching App Onboarding & Registration UX UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey! These screens are also from my recent project. I'm working on this one from winter 2020. This is a huge sport courses platform and that's how I made the registration process. Simple mobile authorization with branding elements.
zhuck182@gmail.com