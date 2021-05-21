Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Metin Seven

Retro TV

Metin Seven
Metin Seven
  • Save
Retro TV 3d design icon television tv retro
Download color palette

My first little experiment with a new 3D editor called MagicaCSG, using Signed Distance Fields to combine and subtract 3D shapes.

Download MagicaCSG here:
https://ephtracy.github.io/index.html?page=magicacsg

🎨 https://metinseven.nl

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Metin Seven
Metin Seven

More by Metin Seven

View profile
    • Like