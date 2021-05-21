Trending designs to inspire you
My first little experiment with a new 3D editor called MagicaCSG, using Signed Distance Fields to combine and subtract 3D shapes.
Download MagicaCSG here:
https://ephtracy.github.io/index.html?page=magicacsg
🎨 https://metinseven.nl