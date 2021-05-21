Peaceful - Wellness app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there ! 🧘♂️
.
This is a concept wellness app we made.
Just trying out some UI ideas.
_______________________________
.
.
We would also appreciate your feedback if you end up using it.
.
Feel free to reach out and contact us here to tell us about your project.
.
You can explore more about us from www.dribble.com/crazydes/
________________________________
Thanks for checking out! Let’s connect:
Instagram | Facebook | Website | Medium