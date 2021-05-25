Dmitry Lauretsky
Trip Planner App

Trip Planner App calendar discover mobile app design mobile app mvp ronas it ui ux traveling travel agency travel guide trip planner planner app planner vacation rentals tourist tourism traveller travel app travel agent
Travelling is exciting but also stressful. How do you make sure that you don't miss a thing in a new place? A trip planner may be helpful. Here's our concept of such a mobile app.

The shot shows a home page and a trip plan page. The right screen, the home page, has a search bar, popular search results, and upcoming trips section. The left screen shows the first-day schedule of the planned trip to Canada.

We picked the color scheme of light and airy colors. This creates a reassuring and calming effect because we want the user to feel relieved and stress-free when opening the app.

This planner app is a digital assistant for every traveler out there. Scheduling vacation activities is the best way to ensure that you'll enjoy an eventful trip. The intuitive interface with quick access to relevant details of a planned activity makes this easier.

