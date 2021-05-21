Colm O'Connor

SOMY Custom Logotype

Custom logotype for SOMY - A design-driven lifestyle brand.

With a love for minimal and sustainable design, SOMY blends the worlds of surf, skate, art & design.

Part of a much bigger project that includes visual identity, website design and build, graphics, social media, t-shirt design and graphics, packaging, etc.

https://somy.ie/

