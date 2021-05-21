36daysoftype 2021 frame

Ashwini Bharadwaj

If you guys wondering why I drew only flowers is because I was trying to spread the positive traits for mental and all the anxiety. Looking at the current situation in which we all are I thought nature is the best way to connect which has natural power to calm you mind and soul (as per my thinking) #spreadmentalcalmness

