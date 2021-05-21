Praveen Maurya

One piece

Praveen Maurya
Praveen Maurya
  • Save
One piece concept design concept uiux branding design ux ui uidesign uxdesign website onepiece piece one
Download color palette

The series focuses on Monkey D. Luffy, a young man inspired by his childhood idol and powerful pirate "Red-Haired" Shanks, who sets off on a journey from the East Blue Sea to find the titular treasure and proclaim himself the King of the Pirates.

Praveen Maurya
Praveen Maurya

More by Praveen Maurya

View profile
    • Like