Thales Digital Markeplace

Hello everyone! 👋🏻

Earlier this year I had the honor to work with Thales on a new marketplace project. This was a fun and intense projects with a lot of new constraints but which ended with, I think, a simple yet beautiful marketplace!

Here is the design of the homepage of this marketplace.

Hope you like it! 👊🏻

----------

🛠 At Cocolabs, we build marketplaces for the service industry.

🖥 You can check our website

📪 Follow us on Twitter