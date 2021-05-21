Maxime Lesur
Thales Digital Markeplace
Hello everyone! 👋🏻

Earlier this year I had the honor to work with Thales on a new marketplace project. This was a fun and intense projects with a lot of new constraints but which ended with, I think, a simple yet beautiful marketplace!

Here is the design of the homepage of this marketplace.

Hope you like it! 👊🏻

