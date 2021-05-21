Farhana Aziz

Fashion illustration of Rizalman dress

Fashion illustration of Rizalman dress rizalman dress rizalman dress fashion illustration
Here I created a drawing of a dress created by Rizalman Ibrahim, a well-known Malaysian fashion designer. The drawing was based on his creation of modern Malay traditional wear, known as baju kurung.

Posted on May 21, 2021
