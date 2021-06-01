Abstract objects scene constructor

Trending designs to inspire you
Levitate UI kit • Figma presentation templates
Levitate is 3D scene building toolkit for Figma to design eye-catching presentations or enhance a website, application, print materials or even your brand!
• 550+ components to enhance a brand, website, presentation, interface, etc
• 50+ ready-to-use templates for desktop, mobile and some pitch slides
• Variety of 3D items: gadgets, geometric items, icons, mockups, etc
• Each object is masked, so you can swap colors right in Figma!
Use Levitate to create cool scenes and get more attention to your product
