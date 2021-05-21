IBIDAPO OGUNDEPO

Smart TV User interface Design

Smart TV User interface Design
A blend of my favorite show, best music and best sport. How my smart TV would look like is depicted here, this was not possible without inspiration from another dribble designer.

Posted on May 21, 2021
