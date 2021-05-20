Pratik Sharma

Walk-on UI

Came up with this UI/UX for a hackathon within like 2-3 hours
Idea was to have this electronic pathway where you walkon and the pressure creates electricity.

Yeah!! We didn't win.. lol

Hope you can give me any feedback that you think could make this better. like anything.

Posted on May 20, 2021
