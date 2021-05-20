I created a title lock up for an urban/hip-hop dance show called "Urban Freestyle: Tokyo Throwdown", and this was one of my favorite ones! I made sure to capture the bold attitude of hip hop dance, while also featuring the sleek, edgy nature of the setting. While the first one had a sturdier font for "Urban Freestyle", I used an italic font for "Urban Freestyle" to capture some movement. I also threw in the Japanese Katakana for "Tokyo Throwdown" as well!