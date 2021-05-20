Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Missing the view a little too much!

Missing the view a little too much! vector illustrator design abstract procreate art illustration graphic design concept
The illustration was done from a picture I clicked in Trivandrum. The illustration was my perspective of the photo and how I was viewing the image, and it was BEAUTIFUL!

