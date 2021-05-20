Web design - Vitamin D

Hi everybody ! 🥰

Since I work for a company, I do not post a lot of new designs... It misses me, but I also need to work on my final year project. 😱

Vitamin D was made 2 months ago, but I waited for posting it because my friend asked me to. 😂 Today, here it is !

I only worked on a landing page (because of my available time...) but also thought about a responsive version with this menu you can see on the left. 🥰

It was really pleasant to work on this, but also a little bit difficult for the accessibility. Some things were temporary (like the photo stock) but I don't have good photos because I stopped working on it. 😉

What do you think about it ?

If you doesn't know the subject of the project, would you think you could guess it ? 😁

Do not hesitate to tell me your opinion, I still pray for it. 😉

And press L if you like it ! 😍

PS : You can see the whole process right here with sketches, wireframes and many iterations for the desktop one (i worked on desktop first). 😉