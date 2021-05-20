Wall Calendar Design

Hello Everyone!!

I'm Sharing With You My New Wall Calendar Concept.

FEATURES:

> 8.27” x 11.69” in+ 0.125 in Bleed

> Fully Editable

> Free Fonts Used

> 300 DPI CMYK

I am Available for Freelance Works!

To Know More Information, Feel Free to

contact me-

Email: tahminahaque2022@gmail.com