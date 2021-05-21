Tekiro - Landing Page Header

Hello friends of dribbble!

Today I want to share on our latest landing page concept exploration for Tekiro, and accounting software SAAS.

What We Do

- We develop web design system for the team

- We design a full marketing landing page website for the Saas product

- We refine the brand visual asset that Tekiro already had

In this Design

It is indeed hard to make a simple yet stunning landing page nowadays. We manage to design a fun way by including some doodle and shape elements into the UI component. We also use a modest amount of gradients to compliment the overall content.

This is Natuno

Natuno is a team consisting of multidisciplinary people from different sets of backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software, and Saas design and development.

