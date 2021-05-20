SHAHED HASAN

Unique Bicycle AD Post Design for Instagram or Facebook

SHAHED HASAN
SHAHED HASAN
  • Save
Unique Bicycle AD Post Design for Instagram or Facebook creative facebook post design creative instagram post creative social media post instagram promotion post facebook promotion post bike ad post bicycle ad post facebook marketing post instagram marketing post social media ad social media promotion post social media post design
Download color palette

Wanted to design a clean and minimalistic design for a Bicycle ad post for Instagram and ended up with this.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/m.shahed

Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/shahedhasan528

WhatsApp: +8801940904336

SHAHED HASAN
SHAHED HASAN

More by SHAHED HASAN

View profile
    • Like