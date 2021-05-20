Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Trevor Kinkade

Red Hook Fishing Motion Graphic

Trevor Kinkade
Trevor Kinkade
Red Hook Fishing Motion Graphic rh hook oceanic boating animated after effects animated logo animation motiongraphics monogram fishing logo fish logo flytying flyfishing fishery fisherman fishing fish red hook red hook fishing
Another addition to the motion graphic collection! This effect for Red Hook Fishing mimics that feeling of casting a line 🎣

#BrandsThatDream #RedHookFishing

#fishing #fisherman #flyfishing #motiongraphic #motiongraphics #animation #animated #aftereffects #logo #logos #brand

Trevor Kinkade
Trevor Kinkade

