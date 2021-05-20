Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pratik Doshi

36 Days Of Type - R

Pratik Doshi
Pratik Doshi
36 Days Of Type - R street vendor 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype typography illustration pratikartz
36 Days Of Type 2021
A series of typography/Letters which I have represented as Indian Street vendors from A-Z
Here is Letter R - Raddi Wala (Scrap & Newspaper buyer who buys old & scraps from home & offices in India)

  For more of my work you can visit:
 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pratikartz/ 
Behance: https://www.behance.net/PratikDoshi

Pratik Doshi
Pratik Doshi

