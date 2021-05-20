Leo Ibaceta

Diseño de Identidad Fuego Corona / Fuego Corona Brand Design

Diseño de Identidad para editorial latinoamericana Fuego Corona, inspirado en Huehuetéotl, el dios Azteca del fuego.
En colaboración con Laura Alí Alzate y Mariana Dominguez

Fuego Corona, latinamerican editorial brand design, inspired in Huehuetéotl, the aztec god of fire,
In collaboration with Laura Alí Alzate and Mariana Dominguez

