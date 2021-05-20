Diseño de Identidad Fuego Corona / Fuego Corona Brand Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Diseño de Identidad para editorial latinoamericana Fuego Corona, inspirado en Huehuetéotl, el dios Azteca del fuego.
En colaboración con Laura Alí Alzate y Mariana Dominguez
Fuego Corona, latinamerican editorial brand design, inspired in Huehuetéotl, the aztec god of fire,
In collaboration with Laura Alí Alzate and Mariana Dominguez