Diseño de Identidad Fuego Corona / Fuego Corona Brand Design

Diseño de Identidad para editorial latinoamericana Fuego Corona, inspirado en Huehuetéotl, el dios Azteca del fuego.

En colaboración con Laura Alí Alzate y Mariana Dominguez

***

Fuego Corona, latinamerican editorial brand design, inspired in Huehuetéotl, the aztec god of fire,

In collaboration with Laura Alí Alzate and Mariana Dominguez