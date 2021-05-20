Vuetify — Material Design Framework

Trending designs to inspire you
Vuetify is a free and easy-to-use Figma library that's always up to date with the latest changes to the official repo. Vuetify provides plenty of UI components to enrich your web applications, and I will improve the components' experience consistently.
https://www.figma.com/community/file/975810115780252531/Vuetify-%E2%80%94-Material-Design-Framework