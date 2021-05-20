Aydin Abbasov

Vuetify — Material Design Framework

Aydin Abbasov
Aydin Abbasov
  • Save
Vuetify — Material Design Framework app webapp responsive materialdesign vue vue.js component figmalibrary figma vuejs vuetify
Download color palette

Vuetify is a free and easy-to-use Figma library that's always up to date with the latest changes to the official repo. Vuetify provides plenty of UI components to enrich your web applications, and I will improve the components' experience consistently.

https://www.figma.com/community/file/975810115780252531/Vuetify-%E2%80%94-Material-Design-Framework

Aydin Abbasov
Aydin Abbasov

More by Aydin Abbasov

View profile
    • Like