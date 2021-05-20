Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
13books card design card art game designer books custom cards poker writers card game
I am specializing in card and board game design and illustration. I decided to start sharing with you some of my designs in this area. This custom poker card is based on 13 popular books and their brilliant authors.

