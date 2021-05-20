Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I am specializing in card and board game design and illustration. I decided to start sharing with you some of my designs in this area. This custom poker card is based on 13 popular books and their brilliant authors.