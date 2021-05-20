Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shoes App Design

Shoes App Design android ios mobile design material ui app design clean ux ui minimal
Hey Dribbblers 🔥
Today I would like to share the Shoes App Conceptual Design. I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍

Posted on May 20, 2021
