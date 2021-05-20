Blog on Indian Gods

India is a country with several Gods and Goddesses. Different religions have different different gods whom they follow and worship. While the statues of Shankar Parvati are visible across the nation along with statues of Radha Krishan, there are few Hindu Gods and Goddesses who are worshipped in a particular form in a particular area.

Durga Mata, for example, is worshipped across the country, but is known with different names. She is referred to as the Kali in certain parts and as Parvati in some other parts of the world. Several marble statues of Durga Maa are placed in different temples across the nation while several marble statues of Gauri Shankar pariwar, another name for the blessed family of Shankar and Parvati, are placed in the homes along with different temples.

Bhagwan Gautam Buddha, the God who reached enlightenment, is also worshipped in several parts of the world. Marble statues of Gautam Buddha are seen in different positions across different temples and even homes and offices all over the world. Several particular positions of marble statues of Buddha are said to bring good omen in the homes.

Mahaveer Jain, the God who taught us the path towards nonviolence, truthfulness, non-stealing, chastity, non-possession and non-attachments. He made religion simple and natural, keeping it away from elaborated ritual complexities. He emphasised on preaching to enhance the beauty of one’s soul. He always spread the idea of supremacy of human life. Several temples of Mahaveer Jain across the nation have beautiful marble statues of Mahaveer Jain Bhagwan placed in them. Mahaveer Jain Bhagwaan is seen in the most common positions of meditation in these black and pure white marble statues.

