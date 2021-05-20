Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Graphic Spirit

Vintage Backgrounds & Overlays

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
  • Save
Vintage Backgrounds & Overlays template retro poster paper floral jpg download textures collection photo effect photoshop flower card overlays color hd images backgrounds vintage
Vintage Backgrounds & Overlays template retro poster paper floral jpg download textures collection photo effect photoshop flower card overlays color hd images backgrounds vintage
Vintage Backgrounds & Overlays template retro poster paper floral jpg download textures collection photo effect photoshop flower card overlays color hd images backgrounds vintage
Vintage Backgrounds & Overlays template retro poster paper floral jpg download textures collection photo effect photoshop flower card overlays color hd images backgrounds vintage
Vintage Backgrounds & Overlays template retro poster paper floral jpg download textures collection photo effect photoshop flower card overlays color hd images backgrounds vintage
Vintage Backgrounds & Overlays template retro poster paper floral jpg download textures collection photo effect photoshop flower card overlays color hd images backgrounds vintage
Vintage Backgrounds & Overlays template retro poster paper floral jpg download textures collection photo effect photoshop flower card overlays color hd images backgrounds vintage
Vintage Backgrounds & Overlays template retro poster paper floral jpg download textures collection photo effect photoshop flower card overlays color hd images backgrounds vintage
Download color palette
  1. vintage-backgrounds-overlays-view-000-.jpg
  2. vintage-backgrounds-overlays-view-01-.jpg
  3. vintage-backgrounds-overlays-view-02-.jpg
  4. vintage-backgrounds-overlays-view-04-.jpg
  5. vintage-backgrounds-overlays-view-05-.jpg
  6. vintage-backgrounds-overlays-view-06-.jpg
  7. vintage-backgrounds-overlays-view-07-.jpg
  8. vintage-backgrounds-overlays-view-08-.jpg

Vintage Backgrounds & Overlays

Price
$9
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Vintage Backgrounds & Overlays

📣 Buy bundle with the incredible discount and free updates! 🔔 https://dribbble.com/shots/15682934-PHOTO-OVERLAYS-BUNDLE-FREE-Updates

🍬 Get this new amazing great collection of 50 vintage overlays and backgrounds! Do a vintage look with anything!

❤️ I am very inspired by vintage style in photo processing, printing, especially postcards. This collection is made up of a variety of hand-picked and combined design elements, textures and floral illustrations. You only need to download and immediately use any suitable image. This is perfect for printing (postcards, posters, invitations everything you need to ennoble a little old), photo (old portraits, objects), as well as for web design (headlines, letters, calligraphy).

DOWNLOAD 3 FREE TEXTURES http://bndl.cat/free-vintage-samples

🍩 WHAT YOU GET:
• 50 Premium Vintage Backgrounds 4000x2700 px
• PDF User Guide
• Pleasure working with this product

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Graphic Spirit

View profile
    • Like