Typographic compositon (Love)

Typographic compositon (Love) typographicposters постер posterdesign typosters typeposter typographicposter posters плакаты плакат poster print printout printdesign typographic typetreatment
Designed several typographic compositions. They could be used in merchandise (posters, gifts, souvenirs, t-shirts, mugs).

Check out more on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/103827133/Love

Создал несколько шрифтовых композиций и оформил их в виде сувениров (плакатов, постеров, футболок, кружек).

