Spider-Ham

Spider-Ham
Spider-Ham, from Sony's Oscar winning Spider-Man film is a character from the Spider-Verse. He was created when a radioactive pig bit a spider.
I wanted to do another Sony Animation inspired food product. For this piece, I branded a cold store ham after Spider-Ham.

