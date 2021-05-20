🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Spider-Ham, from Sony's Oscar winning Spider-Man film is a character from the Spider-Verse. He was created when a radioactive pig bit a spider.
I wanted to do another Sony Animation inspired food product. For this piece, I branded a cold store ham after Spider-Ham.