Roberta Acquafredda

Mexico Coffee - Logo Animation

Roberta Acquafredda
Roberta Acquafredda
  • Save
Mexico Coffee - Logo Animation logo animation after effects animation after effects illustrator motion graphics motion design brand animation animated logo 2d animation animated typography animation logotype logo design lettering logo mark
Download color palette

Logo animation created for Mexico Coffee, a coffee company based in Naples.

What do you think?

Roberta Acquafredda
Roberta Acquafredda
Like