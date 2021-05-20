Fhood Continuation Page

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a continuation of the first shot.
Hello!
I had the pleasure of working with a start-up bunch of guys who are still working on a food delivery app called FHOOD - I designed their website for the app and some of their print and design work.
Thank you. Stay safe and continue posting those inspiring shot.