Lloyd Thabethe

Fhood Continuation Page

Lloyd Thabethe
Lloyd Thabethe
  • Save
Fhood Continuation Page food app food brand design mobile app mobile ui branding design graphic design vector ux user interface design ui design ui clean design website design web design webdesign website web
Download color palette

This is a continuation of the first shot.

Hello!

I had the pleasure of working with a start-up bunch of guys who are still working on a food delivery app called FHOOD - I designed their website for the app and some of their print and design work.

Thank you. Stay safe and continue posting those inspiring shot.

Lloyd Thabethe
Lloyd Thabethe

More by Lloyd Thabethe

View profile
    • Like