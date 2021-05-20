Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers!🏀
A yummy cupcake store UI design, clean and modern with fluid gradients style and 3d icons make it looks more wow!
Take a look at our modern UI work. Leave you feedback without fail!🥳
Regards,
Art_Aasom.