The Libertarian Conservative Group is UK based organization. Challenge was to use the "Umbrella" the sign of political campaign in a decent manner.Keeping it authentic. Happy to see that it worked well. You can reach out to this if interested : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4Z4-yid3CYKXTSUwVzodtw
If you want such branding let me know @ mehmatmaria@gmail.com ...