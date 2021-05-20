Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Свежесладкий / Svezhesladky

Свежесладкий / Svezhesladky
This is "Svezhesladky" store, a new haven for fans of vapes and hookahs.
We decided to create the most unusual style for them, so in the branding we used bright colors that combine juicy flavors of tobacco and space-related themes. The color solution and the graphics resemble space objects and cosmic phenomena, and this is perfect for hookah culture. Our team developed a logo, a brand book, and a packaging design.
We also made a visual design for the store — now it is a cool and photogenic spot you want to get back to again and again. So if you need to pack your brand from scratch, you know what to do.

