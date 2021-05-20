gordhop_artworks

Daily Logo Challenge: Day 12

Daily Logo Challenge: Day 12 web vector logo illustrator illustration icon graphic design design branding app
Hey, folks! I hope everyone is safe and sound. I've taken the @dailylogochallenge . Today I have redesigned the logo of the "Daily Logo Challenge". I have used the font Bebas Neue Regular and taken as a common element of the words and outlined them.
Appreciate you stopping by.✌️
Let me know what you think about my work.
Posted on May 20, 2021
