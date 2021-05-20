ออกแบบโลโก้ทัวร์ท่องเที่ยว

Trending designs to inspire you
LogoBigbang ออกแบบโลโก้บริษัท Silver Tip กับความต้องการของโลโก้ชิ้นงานนี้มีความต้องการให้ออกแบบตัวอักษรที่อ่านง่าย แต่อยากให้มีสัญลักษณ์รูปฉลาม หรือกระโดงฉลามอยู่ภายในโลโก้ โดยกำหนดสีที่ต้องการภายในโลโก้ จะประกอบด้วยทั้งหมด 3 สีคือสีเทา สีดำ และสีน้ำเงิน
https://www.bigbang.co.th/Service-SilverTipCompanyLimited-360