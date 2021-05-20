Trending designs to inspire you
The best flyer template for Charity where it will be a perfect match for all the charity works promotions by an organization. This file consist of easily editable folders which are layered in a perfect way for easy understanding and editing purpose, where they are ready to print.
Features:
i) AI, EPS, PDF, JPEG Files are included
ii) 300 DPI CMYK
iii) A4 Size
iv) Editable Text, Image & Color
v) Read me help files are Included
Thanks for watching :)
Download Charity Flyer Template