Sujith

Farm Fresh

Sujith
Sujith
  • Save
Farm Fresh health food healthyfood diet web application design webapp design ui nutrition design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
The web application allows you to plan your diet meals according to the nutritionist's advice.

UI Elements for Farm Fresh Application

Want to see more in the future? Don’t miss any of my design shots and follow me on Dribbble.

Hope you like it !!

Thanks ✌🏻

Sujith
Sujith

More by Sujith

View profile
    • Like