VictorThemes

Valise - Agency / Personal Portfolio Theme

VictorThemes
VictorThemes
  • Save
Valise - Agency / Personal Portfolio Theme wordpress widget-ready theme retina responsive ready portfolio personal html5 css3 creative clean business blog agency
Download color palette

Valise is a complete portfolio for creative agencies and freelancers. Graphic designers, illustrators, photographers, or any kind of creative is now able to create a quick & easy portfolio to showcase their work with an elegant touch.

Main Features:

3 Creative Home Demos
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Unlimited Options
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts
Advanced Typography
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

Download Valise Portfolio Theme

VictorThemes
VictorThemes

More by VictorThemes

View profile
    • Like