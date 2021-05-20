Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Don't buy me a rose

Don't buy me a rose hebrew data visualization dataviz gender equality roses womens day feminism words icon israel infographic numbers illustration
Womans Day came and left. With one difference. @the israel women's network made a post with one question what word most irritates you as a woman? The most irritating word was: calm down the second was husband (in Hebrew) which translates to owner.

G Magazine (Globes), 2021
eaylis.com/Don-t-Buy-Me-a-Rose

