Womans Day came and left. With one difference. @the israel women's network made a post with one question what word most irritates you as a woman? The most irritating word was: calm down the second was husband (in Hebrew) which translates to owner.
G Magazine (Globes), 2021
eaylis.com/Don-t-Buy-Me-a-Rose