Enterprise Agent Performance Dashboard

My consultancy, POPflow Design, was contracted to design a powerful agent learning, coaching, and performance platform for a large cable company. I used an adaptation of Google Ventures Design Sprint for the UX, Figma for the UI. For prototyping and user testing, we used Protopie.

