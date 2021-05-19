Enterprise Agent Performance Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My consultancy, POPflow Design, was contracted to design a powerful agent learning, coaching, and performance platform for a large cable company. I used an adaptation of Google Ventures Design Sprint for the UX, Figma for the UI. For prototyping and user testing, we used Protopie.