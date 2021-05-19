Good for Sale
Alex Martynov

Medical & Healthcare icons set

Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
Hire Me
  • Save
Medical & Healthcare icons set outlineicons icondesign iconset icons first aid rescue blood health doctor ambilance medical vaccine virus medicine
Medical & Healthcare icons set outlineicons icondesign iconset icons first aid rescue blood health doctor ambilance medical vaccine virus medicine
Medical & Healthcare icons set outlineicons icondesign iconset icons first aid rescue blood health doctor ambilance medical vaccine virus medicine
Medical & Healthcare icons set outlineicons icondesign iconset icons first aid rescue blood health doctor ambilance medical vaccine virus medicine
Medical & Healthcare icons set outlineicons icondesign iconset icons first aid rescue blood health doctor ambilance medical vaccine virus medicine
Medical & Healthcare icons set outlineicons icondesign iconset icons first aid rescue blood health doctor ambilance medical vaccine virus medicine
Medical & Healthcare icons set outlineicons icondesign iconset icons first aid rescue blood health doctor ambilance medical vaccine virus medicine
Medical & Healthcare icons set outlineicons icondesign iconset icons first aid rescue blood health doctor ambilance medical vaccine virus medicine
Download color palette
  1. Medical & Healthcare.png
  2. Medical & Healthcare #2.png
  3. Medical & Healthcare #3.png
  4. Medical & Healthcare #4.png
  5. Medical & Healthcare #5.png
  6. Medical & Healthcare #6.png
  7. Medical & Healthcare #7.png
  8. Medical & Healthcare #8.png

Medical & Healthcare icons

Price
$25
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Medical & Healthcare icons

Outline version

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Follow me Instagram

Follow me on Iconscout

Follow me on Ui8

Follow me on CreativeMarket

Follow me on Iconfinder

Buy all my Icons

Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
Create custom icons
Hire Me

More by Alex Martynov

View profile
    • Like