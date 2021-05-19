Trending designs to inspire you
Hi friends!
The developed mobile application is a B2B application. And is meant to visualize the data of the monitoring system of industrial equipment in production. The app is in constant communication with the server and reduces downtime by speeding up troubleshooting.
Tapping on a channel cell opens a detailed view of the measured value, which contains the most of the available sensor information.
The measured value is displayed in the form of a device with a large font, because during operation the user can put the phone down and look at it from a distance.
The native elements of the Apple human interface were used, since the applications will work only on iOS.