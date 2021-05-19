Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chad Parise

Eat. Drink. Sport.

Chad Parise
Chad Parise
  • Save
Eat. Drink. Sport. layout urban user experience restaurant homepage website
Eat. Drink. Sport. layout urban user experience restaurant homepage website
Download color palette
  1. The_Maxx-01-01.png
  2. The_Maxx_Site-01.png

Website design for a local restaurant in Pittsburgh. The concept behind the food and aesthetic is "high end sports bar" so I wanted to give the site an urban feel with a lot of energy and sophistication.

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Chad Parise
Chad Parise
All Things Design Since 2012. Check Out My Work!

More by Chad Parise

View profile
    • Like