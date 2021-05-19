Amin Shahrokhi

Monkey Astronaut - Shirt Design Idea

Monkey Astronaut - Shirt Design Idea design shirt tee design amin shahrokhi freelancer astronaut t-shirt astronaut monkey astronaut monkey fashion clothing brand tees t-shirt designer tee designer merch designer shirt designer t-shirts t-shirt tee
This design is done by hand and edited with Gimp and Inkscape for shirts, hoodies, etc.

This item is available in 4500x5400 ratio and PNG, XCF, etc. formats.

If you find yourself liking this theme/style and are looking for the right designer/team to outsource your graphic design projects for any type of usage, please feel free to get in touch

    • Like