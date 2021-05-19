Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jelle Inghels

Business Cards

Jelle Inghels
Jelle Inghels
  • Save
Business Cards abstract square firefighters fire simplicity mark vector typography design monogram geometric branding symbol minimal icon logo businesscard
Download color palette

Business card proposal for q company that protects buildings from fire.

Jelle Inghels
Jelle Inghels

More by Jelle Inghels

View profile
    • Like