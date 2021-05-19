Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jana Buconjic

Tangem web

Jana Buconjic
Jana Buconjic
Hire Me
  • Save
Tangem web hardware wallet hero section bitcoin wallet bitcoin user interface user experience ux design ui branding minimal clean cryptocurrency crypto wallet
Tangem web hardware wallet hero section bitcoin wallet bitcoin user interface user experience ux design ui branding minimal clean cryptocurrency crypto wallet
Tangem web hardware wallet hero section bitcoin wallet bitcoin user interface user experience ux design ui branding minimal clean cryptocurrency crypto wallet
Download color palette
  1. tangem-web@2x-1.jpg
  2. tangem-web@2x.jpg
  3. tangem-web@2x-2.jpg

A website design for Tangem that connects all websites- B2C, B2B and Tangem for Developers.

Keeping consistency and an easy way for the user to navigate between the websites in the top navigation.

Visit my website
Let’s connect Linkedin

Jana Buconjic
Jana Buconjic
Look at usual things with unusual eyes
Hire Me

More by Jana Buconjic

View profile
    • Like