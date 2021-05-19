Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Graphic Spirit

Newborn Baby Lightroom Collection

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
Newborn Baby Lightroom Collection photography color photo editing photo editing skin lr collection baby newborn presets lightroom
  1. lightroom-presets-view-0-.jpg
  2. lightroom-presets-view-1-.jpg
  3. lightroom-presets-view-2-.jpg
  4. lightroom-presets-view-3-.jpg
  5. lightroom-presets-view-4-.jpg
  6. lightroom-presets-view-5-.jpg
  7. index-.jpg

Newborn Baby Lightroom Collection

Newborn Baby Lightroom Collection

Newborn Baby Lightroom Collection creates a unique photo processing with minimal effort. This product is needed by amateur photographers to get great results without much effort, simply by selecting a suitable preset. Professionals need this set to not spend a lot of time on processing and speeding up the workflow. Ideal for processing studio photoshoot of newborn babies, as well as home amateur photography. Add a little vintage color rendition, gentle pastel flow, with this premium collection.

The Collection Contains:
• 50 Premium Super Matte Lightroom Presets
• User Guide
• Work with Lightroom 4, 5, 6 and CC
• Compitable RAW & JPG Photos
• Instant Download

