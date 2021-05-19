Detecting issues

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello guys 👋,
Let's take a look at our Hydroponic Farm App!
Planting and harvesting are just great 🌿! Taking the best out of the hi-tech makes cultivation somewhat the new way of farming. With the usage of IoT 🤖, i.e., sensors that monitor the conditions of cultivation on an ongoing basis, you can detect possible problems or improve work. All data is collected and visualized via an interactive dashboard to enable quick actions if any alert ⚠️ occurs.
That was a cool design experience! Can't wait for the next challenges at the Synergy Codes team :)
We're available for new projects! Just drop us a line at office@synergycodes.com