Lee O'Connor

Rick And Morty Style Family Portrait

Lee O'Connor
Lee O'Connor
Rick And Morty Style Family Portrait cartoon caricature
Here is the Rick and Morty style family portrait I' finished a little while back for my friend Laura.

I'm so happy with the way this one turned out and it's awesome to know how happy Laura is with the finished artwork.

It's great fun doing these project and I'd love to do more of them, so get in touch if you'd like to commission me to create a character style portrait for you, perhaps to give as a present to friends and family. I can do it do many different styles of cartoon, The Simpson, Family Guy, South Park, King Of The Hill... Etc, etc.

lee-oconnor.co.uk
instagram.com/leeoconnor_art

Posted on May 24, 2021
Lee O'Connor
Lee O'Connor
Graphic Designer Illustrator Ginger Beard Owner

