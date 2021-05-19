SociGrapher - Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Friend!
introduce this socigrapher app for photographers and videographers its social media for the creative industry, I hope you like my design 🤩
Thanks for watching! Don’t forget to press “L” if you like it! 😍
I’m available for new projects: ✉️alfinagamulya@gmail.com
Follow me on Instagram :
https://www.instagram.com/designstudio_al/
Behance :
https://www.behance.net/alfinagamulya1